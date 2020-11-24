PGA Tour Champions releases schedule for 2021 to conclude 'super season'

The PGA Tour Champions has a 25-event schedule for 2021 that concludes a ''super season'' because of the COVID-19 pandemic. There were 15 events this year, and points earned in the Charles Schwab Cup will carry over to 2021 with a champion being determined in November.

Missing from next year's schedule are overseas tournaments in Morocco and Japan (the latter was canceled this year), along with the tournament in Mississippi.

Added to the schedule are new tournaments in St. Louis (which was canceled this year) and a tournament at Timuquana in Jacksonville, Florida, that will be hosted by Jim Furyk.

Also, the Chubb Classic in Naples, Florida, moves from February to a week after the Masters in April. The majors not run by the tour are at Southern Hills (Senior PGA), Omaha Country Club (U.S. Senior Open) and Sunningdale (Senior Open).

The Charles Schwab Cup playoffs feature three tournaments, though the second one has not been determined. This year it was in Boca Raton, Florida, with TimberTech stepping in as a title sponsor.