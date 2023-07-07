PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan to return from absence on July 17

Jay Monahan will be returning to his role as PGA Tour commissioner on July 17. Monahan informed the Tour’s policy board of his return and a letter was sent to players to let them know that the commissioner will be back the week of The Open Championship.

Monahan took a leave of absence due to a "medical situation" shortly after the framework agreement between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia was announced.

While no further information about the nature of his issues was disclosed, Monahan’s letter did say that his health has “improved dramatically.”

During Monahan’s absence, the Tour’s chief operating officer, Ron Price, and president, Tyler Dennis, have handled day-to-day operations.

Price will be joined by Tour board member Jimmy Dunne next week before the U.S. Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, which has questions about the Tour’s agreement with a sovereign wealth fund. Monahan was invited to testify, but declined on health grounds.