PGA Tour commissioner plunked by errant tee ball at TPC Harding Park

Getty Images

One of the few people wandering outside the ropes Thursday to watch the action kept to himself, his mask obscuring his identity. It was PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan, who rarely has time to get a look at the product -- in this case, his players.

What had he seen?

“We have a lot of good players out here,” Monahan said, smiling at his understatement.

What did he feel? Well, that’s different.

Turns out Monahan, with a deep history in golf, experienced a first at Harding Park. He was hit by an errant tee shot by Matt Fitzpatrick.

“One hop off the shoulder,” he said.

– Doug Ferguson is a writer for the Associated Press

More articles like this

dechambeau_1920_pga20_d1_brokendriver
Golf Central

Kraken down! Watch as Bryson snaps driver

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Bryson DeChambeau's driver snapped in two during the first round of the PGA Championship, though DeChambeau was able to quickly replace it two holes later.
Golf Central

@GC PGA Championship tracker: Rd. 1 updates

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

The 102nd PGA Championship gets underway this week at TPC Harding Park. We're tracking the first major of 2020.
News & Opinion

Brooks was bad, Brooks got mad, and now Major Brooks is back

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Brooks Koepka was struggling, but a fiery session with his swing coaches has helped him return to his major-contending form.