PGA Tour commissioner plunked by errant tee ball at TPC Harding Park

One of the few people wandering outside the ropes Thursday to watch the action kept to himself, his mask obscuring his identity. It was PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan, who rarely has time to get a look at the product -- in this case, his players.

What had he seen?

“We have a lot of good players out here,” Monahan said, smiling at his understatement.

What did he feel? Well, that’s different.

Turns out Monahan, with a deep history in golf, experienced a first at Harding Park. He was hit by an errant tee shot by Matt Fitzpatrick.

“One hop off the shoulder,” he said.

– Doug Ferguson is a writer for the Associated Press