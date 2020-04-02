PGA Tour confirms one of its executives has tested positive for COVID-19

Getty Images

One of the PGA Tour's senior executives has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

In an email sent to players and Tour employees and obtained by Golfweek, Ross Berlin, the Tour's senior vice president of player affairs, revealed that he has tested positive for the coronavirus, which has halted sports leagues around the world last month, including the PGA Tour.

“I wanted to personally inform you all that I have tested positive for COVID-19,” wrote Berlin, who was tested on March 28 and provided the results on Wednesday.

Berlin came in contact with several Tour players on March 13, the day after the Tour canceled The Players Championship after 18 holes and four other events, but he also noted that Tour medical advisor Dr. Tom Hospel said those interactions were outside of the 14-day incubation period for the virus.

However, Berlin added that he has had some interaction with a few Tour staffers and one player during that timeframe.

“While I don’t relish the title of the first (and to this point, only) PGA Tour staff member to be diagnosed, rest assured that I’m feeling better and self-quarantining at home," Berlin continued. "I’ll be tested again next week and anticipate a full recovery."

The Tour also provided a statement to Golfweek regarding Berlin: “While we won’t necessarily communicate any future COVID-19 diagnoses publicly, we felt that because of Ross’s role and the profile he has with our membership, it was important to make them aware.”

