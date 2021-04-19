PGA Tour to end onsite COVID-19 testing in July, encourages vaccinations

The PGA Tour plans to stop onsite COVID-19 testing for players, caddies and officials in July, according to a memo sent to players outlining the circuit’s adjusted protocols.

Players and caddies who have been fully vaccinated will be exempt from testing and while the memo points out “the Tour does not plan to mandate vaccination,” the circuit is encouraging it.

“There are common misconceptions and concerns about infertility, altering DNA, microchipping, becoming infected with COVID as a result of the COVID-19 vaccine. These misconceptions and concerns are false,” the memo read.

Starting in July the Tour will end onsite testing, which began when the circuit restarted its schedule last June, and anyone who hasn’t been vaccinated will be required to take a PCR test within 72 hours of arriving at a Tour-affiliated event. Those tests will be at a player’s own expense and will be a “condition of competition.”

Under the adjusted policy, anyone who has been fully vaccinated and comes in contact with someone who has COVID-19 won’t be forced to quarantine unless they have symptoms associated with the coronavirus.