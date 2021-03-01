PGA Tour extends partnership with Sanford Health to conduct COVID-19 testing at events

On the eve of the return of significant fans for the first time in nearly a year and the perception that a return to the Florida swing will bring something closer to normal, the PGA Tour announced a reminder Monday that the pandemic continues.

The Tour extended its partnership with Sanford Health to provide on-site COVID-19 testing of players, caddies and essential personnel.

Sanford Health has led the Tour’s testing efforts since the circuit returned to competition last June and has conducted more than 18,500 tests from its three mobile laboratories.

“With health and safety continuing to be our No. 1 priority, we are thrilled to extend this game-changing partnership with Sanford Health, utilizing their expertise in testing players, caddies and essential personnel,” said Andy Levinson, a senior vice president of tournament administration for the Tour.

Sanford Health’s technicians administer between 500-700 tests each week.

This week's Arnold Palmer Invitational is expected to allow up to 8,000 fans per day on site at Bay Hill Club and Lodge.