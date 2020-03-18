PGA Tour Latinoamerica player tests positive for coronavirus

PGA Tour Latinoamerica player Victor Lange has tested positive for coronavirus, becoming the first known professional golfer to test positive for the virus amidst a global pandemic.

The PGA Tour released a statement Wednesday confirming the positive test, noting that Lange was tested in his native South Africa after a T-51 finish at the Estrella del Mar Open in Mexico earlier this month. According to the release, Lange was tested on March 15 as a "precautionary measure" while escorting a friend to a doctor's office for an unrelated appointment. His diagnosis was conveyed on March 17.

"In speaking with Victor, thankfully, he has no symptoms and is expected to make a full recovery," the statement read. "We have offered our support as he recovers under quarantine and with medical supervision at his home in Johannesburg, South Africa, and Victor has relayed his gratitude toward fellow players and fans who have offered words of concern and encouragement."

Ranked No. 1215 in the world, Lange has made the cut in two of three worldwide starts this year, including a T-29 finish at the Eye of Africa PGA Championship in January. The 26-year-old turned pro in 2016 after a college career at Louisiana Tech.

The March 5-8 Estrella del Mar Open was Lange's lone start this year on PGA Tour Latinoamerica, and the Tour has pledged to "alert those he may have come in contact with" at the event of his positive test result.