PGA Tour Latinoamérica tour will resume play this weekend after caddie death

Getty Images

After the death of Colombian caddie Jose Edgar Preciado, PGA Tour Latinoamérica issued a statement saying the Holcim Colombia Classic will go on this weekend. 

The statement reads: "This afternoon, following second-round play at the Holcim Colombia Classic presented by Volvo in Bucaramanga, Colombia, Jose Edgar Preciado, a Colombian caddie, suffered a fatal heart attack. Preciado was inside the onsite hotel at the Country Club of Bucaramanga when he collapsed. Paramedics responded and administered emergency treatment, but Preciado was pronounced dead at 4:58 p.m., local time. After consultation with all tournament stakeholders, PGA Tour Latinoamérica ofﬁcials made the decision to continue the competition. PGA Tour Latinoamérica extends its sincere sympathy to Preciado’s family, and the Tour plans to honor Preciado on Saturday."

 There are no further details available at this time.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Another 59! Nesbitt makes history in Brazil

BY Nick Menta  — 

Drew Nesbitt fired a 12-under 59 Saturday in the second round of the Brazil Open to record PGA Tour Latinoamerica's first sub-60 score.

La Reunion Resort during the 2017 Latinoamerica Guatemala Stella Artois Open.
Golf Central

Volcanic eruption covers Latinoamerica course

BY Will Gray  — 

A massive volcanic eruption that blanketed areas of Guatemala over the weekend also impacted a nearby course that annually hosts a PGA Tour LatinoAmerica event.
Golf Central

Census in Peru shortens LatinoAmerica event

BY Will Gray  — 

This week's stop on the PGA Tour LatinoAmerica will be shortened to 54 holes because Peru is conducting a national census on Sunday requiring individuals to remain indoors.