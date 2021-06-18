PGA Tour Latinoamérica tour will resume play this weekend after caddie death

After the death of Colombian caddie Jose Edgar Preciado, PGA Tour Latinoamérica issued a statement saying the Holcim Colombia Classic will go on this weekend.

The statement reads: "This afternoon, following second-round play at the Holcim Colombia Classic presented by Volvo in Bucaramanga, Colombia, Jose Edgar Preciado, a Colombian caddie, suffered a fatal heart attack. Preciado was inside the onsite hotel at the Country Club of Bucaramanga when he collapsed. Paramedics responded and administered emergency treatment, but Preciado was pronounced dead at 4:58 p.m., local time. After consultation with all tournament stakeholders, PGA Tour Latinoamérica ofﬁcials made the decision to continue the competition. PGA Tour Latinoamérica extends its sincere sympathy to Preciado’s family, and the Tour plans to honor Preciado on Saturday."

There are no further details available at this time.