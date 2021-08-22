PGA Tour plans on early Monday start with threesomes off split tees at Northern Trust

JERSEY CITY, N.J. – Even as rain continued to fall, officials planned to start Round 4 at The Northern Trust at 7:30 a.m. ET on Monday at Liberty National.

Sunday’s play was washed out by Hurricane Henri, which came ashore early Sunday and dumped an estimated 6 inches of rain across the area.

If officials are able to begin the final round at 7:30 a.m. off the first and 10th tees the leaders will tee off at 9:42 a.m., a group that will include co-leaders Jon Rahm and Cameron Smith along with Erik van Rooyen.

The forecast for Monday could present another problem with an 86-percent chance of rain at 8 a.m. and flash flood warnings across the area.

Officials hoped to finish 72 holes, but could revert to 54 holes if less than half the field is able to tee off for the final round on Monday.

