The Wyndham Championship is the PGA Tour's final regular-season event. Here's a look at the Tour's eligibility points list, in which the top 125 following this week's tournament will qualify for the first FedExCup Playoffs event and earn full Tour status for the 2022-23 season.
Nos. 126-150 will receive conditional Tour status, with Nos. 126-200 earning spots in the three-event Korn Ferry Tour Finals, in which PGA Tour cards will be available.
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Points w/Decimal
|
1
|
Scottie Scheffler
|
3555.980
|
2
|
Cameron Smith
|
2335.000
|
3
|
Sam Burns
|
2275.010
|
4
|
Xander Schauffele
|
2153.340
|
5
|
Patrick Cantlay
|
2108.150
|
6
|
Rory McIlroy
|
2103.880
|
7
|
Tony Finau
|
1912.130
|
8
|
Justin Thomas
|
1783.060
|
9
|
Cameron Young
|
1773.670
|
10
|
Hideki Matsuyama
|
1697.240
|
11
|
Will Zalatoris
|
1641.850
|
12
|
Max Homa
|
1625.290
|
13
|
Matt Fitzpatrick
|
1595.940
|
14
|
Jordan Spieth
|
1574.230
|
15
|
Sungjae Im
|
1487.500
|
16
|
Jon Rahm
|
1449.230
|
17
|
Tom Hoge
|
1424.420
|
18
|
Billy Horschel
|
1376.660
|
19
|
Viktor Hovland
|
1313.890
|
20
|
Joaquin Niemann
|
1227.540
|
21
|
J.T. Poston
|
1107.790
|
22
|
Collin Morikawa
|
1088.940
|
23
|
Davis Riley
|
992.815
|
24
|
Seamus Power
|
990.479
|
25
|
J.J. Spaun
|
985.084
|
26
|
Cameron Tringale
|
956.873
|
27
|
Shane Lowry
|
939.977
|
28
|
Luke List
|
937.820
|
29
|
Maverick McNealy
|
935.570
|
30
|
Keegan Bradley
|
924.949
|
31
|
Sepp Straka
|
909.303
|
32
|
Kevin Kisner
|
906.236
|
33
|
Aaron Wise
|
899.579
|
34
|
Corey Conners
|
898.053
|
35
|
Mito Pereira
|
888.155
|
36
|
Sahith Theegala
|
886.087
|
37
|
Keith Mitchell
|
882.620
|
38
|
K.H. Lee
|
848.699
|
39
|
Denny McCarthy
|
842.178
|
40
|
Kurt Kitayama
|
838.627
|
41
|
Russell Henley
|
834.409
|
42
|
Scott Stallings
|
799.655
|
43
|
Lucas Herbert
|
796.457
|
44
|
Sebastián Muñoz
|
794.608
|
45
|
Mackenzie Hughes
|
782.679
|
46
|
Tommy Fleetwood
|
766.407
|
47
|
Si Woo Kim
|
750.729
|
48
|
Adam Hadwin
|
720.713
|
49
|
Chez Reavie
|
706.528
|
50
|
Chris Kirk
|
706.519
|
51
|
Matt Kuchar
|
695.997
|
52
|
Emiliano Grillo
|
691.242
|
53
|
Brian Harman
|
690.961
|
54
|
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|
689.567
|
55
|
Brendan Steele
|
688.734
|
56
|
Harold Varner III
|
682.077
|
57
|
Alex Noren
|
681.096
|
58
|
Tyrrell Hatton
|
673.883
|
59
|
Marc Leishman
|
656.356
|
60
|
Troy Merritt
|
638.559
|
61
|
Cam Davis
|
614.099
|
62
|
Taylor Pendrith
|
611.028
|
63
|
Alex Smalley
|
605.540
|
64
|
Lanto Griffin
|
592.114
|
65
|
Trey Mullinax
|
589.859
|
66
|
Brendon Todd
|
577.086
|
67
|
Gary Woodland
|
573.366
|
68
|
Beau Hossler
|
571.657
|
69
|
Chad Ramey
|
567.789
|
70
|
Anirban Lahiri
|
567.125
|
71
|
Adam Long
|
563.622
|
72
|
Matthew NeSmith
|
560.946
|
73
|
Adam Scott
|
548.256
|
74
|
Daniel Berger
|
528.939
|
75
|
Wyndham Clark
|
527.197
|
76
|
Taylor Moore
|
523.023
|
77
|
Joel Dahmen
|
522.394
|
78
|
Brandon Wu
|
511.079
|
79
|
Kevin Streelman
|
509.064
|
80
|
Mark Hubbard
|
503.607
|
81
|
Patrick Rodgers
|
501.586
|
82
|
Danny Lee
|
490.481
|
83
|
Aaron Rai
|
488.575
|
84
|
Adam Svensson
|
481.160
|
85
|
David Lipsky
|
477.983
|
86
|
Russell Knox
|
475.844
|
87
|
Peter Malnati
|
474.102
|
88
|
C.T. Pan
|
472.605
|
89
|
Andrew Putnam
|
471.604
|
90
|
Adam Schenk
|
460.953
|
91
|
Hayden Buckley
|
455.782
|
92
|
Justin Rose
|
452.275
|
93
|
Vince Whaley
|
438.098
|
94
|
Stephan Jaeger
|
427.886
|
95
|
Jhonattan Vegas
|
427.643
|
96
|
Nate Lashley
|
426.516
|
97
|
Lee Hodges
|
415.768
|
98
|
Martin Laird
|
412.153
|
99
|
Sam Ryder
|
407.583
|
100
|
Michael Thompson
|
406.278
|
101
|
Dylan Frittelli
|
400.679
|
102
|
Greyson Sigg
|
396.810
|
103
|
Ryan Palmer
|
391.192
|
104
|
James Hahn
|
391.067
|
105
|
Nick Watney
|
387.434
|
106
|
Jason Day
|
384.805
|
107
|
Doug Ghim
|
384.687
|
108
|
Scott Piercy
|
383.751
|
109
|
Callum Tarren
|
378.406
|
110
|
Robert Streb
|
370.300
|
111
|
John Huh
|
366.949
|
112
|
Ryan Brehm
|
359.199
|
113
|
Tyler Duncan
|
354.934
|
114
|
Matthias Schwab
|
352.546
|
115
|
Patton Kizzire
|
350.841
|
116
|
Stewart Cink
|
349.547
|
117
|
Webb Simpson
|
346.190
|
118
|
Lucas Glover
|
343.238
|
119
|
Kevin Tway
|
334.775
|
120
|
Nick Taylor
|
331.698
|
121
|
Chesson Hadley
|
328.776
|
122
|
Kramer Hickok
|
325.334
|
123
|
Rickie Fowler
|
323.797
|
124
|
Matt Wallace
|
315.820
|
125
|
Austin Smotherman
|
314.597
|
126
|
Max McGreevy
|
304.357
|
127
|
Danny Willett
|
303.500
|
128
|
Justin Lower
|
296.427
|
129
|
Nick Hardy
|
288.280
|
130
|
Cameron Champ
|
287.500
|
131
|
Kelly Kraft
|
283.173
|
132
|
Michael Gligic
|
279.101
|
133
|
Francesco Molinari
|
272.347
|
134
|
Erik van Rooyen
|
268.764
|
135
|
Martin Trainer
|
267.093
|
136
|
Doc Redman
|
265.679
|
137
|
Brian Stuard
|
258.281
|
138
|
Harry Higgs
|
257.405
|
139
|
Hank Lebioda
|
241.485
|
140
|
Rory Sabbatini
|
239.523
|
141
|
Andrew Novak
|
233.341
|
142
|
Zach Johnson
|
230.470
|
143
|
Garrick Higgo
|
228.696
|
144
|
Brice Garnett
|
227.967
|
145
|
Henrik Norlander
|
226.400
|
146
|
Jonathan Byrd
|
220.385
|
147
|
Austin Cook
|
212.938
|
148
|
Charley Hoffman
|
204.035
|
149
|
Bubba Watson
|
199.056
|
150
|
Ben Martin
|
196.800
|
151
|
Bill Haas
|
194.007
|
152
|
Andrew Landry
|
191.250
|
153
|
Ryan Armour
|
186.287
|
154
|
Satoshi Kodaira
|
181.577
|
155
|
Dylan Wu
|
175.228
|
156
|
Chase Seiffert
|
173.138
|
157
|
Paul Barjon
|
168.257
|
158
|
Cameron Percy
|
164.808
|
159
|
Luke Donald
|
164.211
|
160
|
Sung Kang
|
162.982
|
161
|
Joseph Bramlett
|
158.695
|
162
|
Scott Gutschewski
|
158.187
|
163
|
Seth Reeves
|
151.581
|
164
|
Roger Sloan
|
150.818
|
165
|
Sean O'Hair
|
145.542
|
166
|
William McGirt
|
144.179
|
167
|
Vaughn Taylor
|
143.172
|
168
|
Brandt Snedeker
|
140.732
|
169
|
Ben Kohles
|
140.386
|
170
|
Kevin Chappell
|
138.946
|
171
|
Curtis Thompson
|
135.850
|
172
|
Seung-Yul Noh
|
128.025
|
173
|
Camilo Villegas
|
126.887
|
174
|
Jim Knous
|
125.242
|
175
|
Tyler McCumber
|
113.050
|
176
|
Richy Werenski
|
111.220
|
177
|
Brandon Hagy
|
105.900
|
178
|
Tommy Gainey
|
105.450
|
179
|
Scott Brown
|
96.404
|
180
|
Aaron Baddeley
|
95.749
|
181
|
David Skinns
|
92.155
|
182
|
Harris English
|
91.427
|
183
|
Ryan Moore
|
91.407
|
184
|
Brian Gay
|
90.321
|
185
|
Wesley Bryan
|
90.056
|
186
|
Bo Hoag
|
89.080
|
187
|
Michael Kim
|
83.626
|
188
|
Jimmy Walker
|
82.903
|
189
|
Bronson Burgoon
|
80.300
|
190
|
Kyle Stanley
|
80.232
|
191
|
David Lingmerth
|
80.069
|
192
|
Robert Garrigus
|
78.902
|
193
|
Jared Wolfe
|
78.860
|
194
|
Dawie van der Walt
|
78.096
|
195
|
Jim Herman
|
76.468
|
196
|
Grayson Murray
|
70.302
|
197
|
Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|
69.574
|
198
|
Bo Van Pelt
|
69.038
|
199
|
Jason Dufner
|
57.107
|
200
|
Jonas Blixt
|
49.679
|
201
|
Joshua Creel
|
47.871
|
202
|
Chris Stroud
|
40.052
|
203
|
Mark Hensby
|
39.611
|
204
|
Ricky Barnes
|
39.086
|
205
|
Brett Drewitt
|
38.117
|
206
|
Greg Chalmers
|
32.112
|
207
|
David Hearn
|
28.215
|
208
|
Fabián Gómez
|
19.772
|
209
|
D.A. Points
|
12.805
|
210
|
Padraig Harrington
|
11.957
|
211
|
Jim Furyk
|
11.750
|
212
|
Johnson Wagner
|
11.700
|
213
|
Tiger Woods
|
11.333
|
214
|
D.J. Trahan
|
11.012
|
215
|
Ben Crane
|
10.189
|
216
|
J.J. Henry
|
9.306
|
217
|
Derek Ernst
|
9.213
|
218
|
Sangmoon Bae
|
8.567
|
219
|
Arjun Atwal
|
5.289
|
220
|
Paul Goydos
|
4.900
|
221
|
George McNeill
|
4.900
|
222
|
Richard S. Johnson
|
4.605
|
223
|
John Merrick
|
3.620
|
224
|
Omar Uresti
|
3.500
|
225
|
Davis Love III
|
3.400
|
226
|
John Senden
|
3.300
|
227
|
Jay Haas
|
2.750
|
228
|
Brian Davis
|
2.738
|
229
|
Kevin Stadler
|
2.489
|
230
|
Ryuji Imada
|
2.300
|
231
|
Matt Every
|
1.867