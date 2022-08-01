The Wyndham Championship is the PGA Tour's final regular-season event. Here's a look at the Tour's eligibility points list, in which the top 125 following this week's tournament will qualify for the first FedExCup Playoffs event and earn full Tour status for the 2022-23 season.

Nos. 126-150 will receive conditional Tour status, with Nos. 126-200 earning spots in the three-event Korn Ferry Tour Finals, in which PGA Tour cards will be available.