PGA Tour playoff eligibility list entering regular-season finale at Wyndham

The Wyndham Championship is the PGA Tour's final regular-season event. Here's a look at the Tour's eligibility points list, in which the top 125 following this week's tournament will qualify for the first FedExCup Playoffs event and earn full Tour status for the 2022-23 season.

Nos. 126-150 will receive conditional Tour status, with Nos. 126-200 earning spots in the three-event Korn Ferry Tour Finals, in which PGA Tour cards will be available.

Rank

Player

Points w/Decimal

1

Scottie Scheffler

3555.980

2

Cameron Smith

2335.000

3

Sam Burns

2275.010

4

Xander Schauffele

2153.340

5

Patrick Cantlay

2108.150

6

Rory McIlroy

2103.880

7

Tony Finau

1912.130

8

Justin Thomas

1783.060

9

Cameron Young

1773.670

10

Hideki Matsuyama

1697.240

11

Will Zalatoris

1641.850

12

Max Homa

1625.290

13

Matt Fitzpatrick

1595.940

14

Jordan Spieth

1574.230

15

Sungjae Im

1487.500

16

Jon Rahm

1449.230

17

Tom Hoge

1424.420

18

Billy Horschel

1376.660

19

Viktor Hovland

1313.890

20

Joaquin Niemann

1227.540

21

J.T. Poston

1107.790

22

Collin Morikawa

1088.940

23

Davis Riley

992.815

24

Seamus Power

990.479

25

J.J. Spaun

985.084

26

Cameron Tringale

956.873

27

Shane Lowry

939.977

28

Luke List

937.820

29

Maverick McNealy

935.570

30

Keegan Bradley

924.949

31

Sepp Straka

909.303

32

Kevin Kisner

906.236

33

Aaron Wise

899.579

34

Corey Conners

898.053

35

Mito Pereira

888.155

36

Sahith Theegala

886.087

37

Keith Mitchell

882.620

38

K.H. Lee

848.699

39

Denny McCarthy

842.178

40

Kurt Kitayama

838.627

41

Russell Henley

834.409

42

Scott Stallings

799.655

43

Lucas Herbert

796.457

44

Sebastián Muñoz

794.608

45

Mackenzie Hughes

782.679

46

Tommy Fleetwood

766.407

47

Si Woo Kim

750.729

48

Adam Hadwin

720.713

49

Chez Reavie

706.528

50

Chris Kirk

706.519

51

Matt Kuchar

695.997

52

Emiliano Grillo

691.242

53

Brian Harman

690.961

54

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

689.567

55

Brendan Steele

688.734

56

Harold Varner III

682.077

57

Alex Noren

681.096

58

Tyrrell Hatton

673.883

59

Marc Leishman

656.356

60

Troy Merritt

638.559

61

Cam Davis

614.099

62

Taylor Pendrith

611.028

63

Alex Smalley

605.540

64

Lanto Griffin

592.114

65

Trey Mullinax

589.859

66

Brendon Todd

577.086

67

Gary Woodland

573.366

68

Beau Hossler

571.657

69

Chad Ramey

567.789

70

Anirban Lahiri

567.125

71

Adam Long

563.622

72

Matthew NeSmith

560.946

73

Adam Scott

548.256

74

Daniel Berger

528.939

75

Wyndham Clark

527.197

76

Taylor Moore

523.023

77

Joel Dahmen

522.394

78

Brandon Wu

511.079

79

Kevin Streelman

509.064

80

Mark Hubbard

503.607

81

Patrick Rodgers

501.586

82

Danny Lee

490.481

83

Aaron Rai

488.575

84

Adam Svensson

481.160

85

David Lipsky

477.983

86

Russell Knox

475.844

87

Peter Malnati

474.102

88

C.T. Pan

472.605

89

Andrew Putnam

471.604

90

Adam Schenk

460.953

91

Hayden Buckley

455.782

92

Justin Rose

452.275

93

Vince Whaley

438.098

94

Stephan Jaeger

427.886

95

Jhonattan Vegas

427.643

96

Nate Lashley

426.516

97

Lee Hodges

415.768

98

Martin Laird

412.153

99

Sam Ryder

407.583

100

Michael Thompson

406.278

101

Dylan Frittelli

400.679

102

Greyson Sigg

396.810

103

Ryan Palmer

391.192

104

James Hahn

391.067

105

Nick Watney

387.434

106

Jason Day

384.805

107

Doug Ghim

384.687

108

Scott Piercy

383.751

109

Callum Tarren

378.406

110

Robert Streb

370.300

111

John Huh

366.949

112

Ryan Brehm

359.199

113

Tyler Duncan

354.934

114

Matthias Schwab

352.546

115

Patton Kizzire

350.841

116

Stewart Cink

349.547

117

Webb Simpson

346.190

118

Lucas Glover

343.238

119

Kevin Tway

334.775

120

Nick Taylor

331.698

121

Chesson Hadley

328.776

122

Kramer Hickok

325.334

123

Rickie Fowler

323.797

124

Matt Wallace

315.820

125

Austin Smotherman

314.597

126

Max McGreevy

304.357

127

Danny Willett

303.500

128

Justin Lower

296.427

129

Nick Hardy

288.280

130

Cameron Champ

287.500

131

Kelly Kraft

283.173

132

Michael Gligic

279.101

133

Francesco Molinari

272.347

134

Erik van Rooyen

268.764

135

Martin Trainer

267.093

136

Doc Redman

265.679

137

Brian Stuard

258.281

138

Harry Higgs

257.405

139

Hank Lebioda

241.485

140

Rory Sabbatini

239.523

141

Andrew Novak

233.341

142

Zach Johnson

230.470

143

Garrick Higgo

228.696

144

Brice Garnett

227.967

145

Henrik Norlander

226.400

146

Jonathan Byrd

220.385

147

Austin Cook

212.938

148

Charley Hoffman

204.035

149

Bubba Watson

199.056

150

Ben Martin

196.800

151

Bill Haas

194.007

152

Andrew Landry

191.250

153

Ryan Armour

186.287

154

Satoshi Kodaira

181.577

155

Dylan Wu

175.228

156

Chase Seiffert

173.138

157

Paul Barjon

168.257

158

Cameron Percy

164.808

159

Luke Donald

164.211

160

Sung Kang

162.982

161

Joseph Bramlett

158.695

162

Scott Gutschewski

158.187

163

Seth Reeves

151.581

164

Roger Sloan

150.818

165

Sean O'Hair

145.542

166

William McGirt

144.179

167

Vaughn Taylor

143.172

168

Brandt Snedeker

140.732

169

Ben Kohles

140.386

170

Kevin Chappell

138.946

171

Curtis Thompson

135.850

172

Seung-Yul Noh

128.025

173

Camilo Villegas

126.887

174

Jim Knous

125.242

175

Tyler McCumber

113.050

176

Richy Werenski

111.220

177

Brandon Hagy

105.900

178

Tommy Gainey

105.450

179

Scott Brown

96.404

180

Aaron Baddeley

95.749

181

David Skinns

92.155

182

Harris English

91.427

183

Ryan Moore

91.407

184

Brian Gay

90.321

185

Wesley Bryan

90.056

186

Bo Hoag

89.080

187

Michael Kim

83.626

188

Jimmy Walker

82.903

189

Bronson Burgoon

80.300

190

Kyle Stanley

80.232

191

David Lingmerth

80.069

192

Robert Garrigus

78.902

193

Jared Wolfe

78.860

194

Dawie van der Walt

78.096

195

Jim Herman

76.468

196

Grayson Murray

70.302

197

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

69.574

198

Bo Van Pelt

69.038

199

Jason Dufner

57.107

200

Jonas Blixt

49.679

201

Joshua Creel

47.871

202

Chris Stroud

40.052

203

Mark Hensby

39.611

204

Ricky Barnes

39.086

205

Brett Drewitt

38.117

206

Greg Chalmers

32.112

207

David Hearn

28.215

208

Fabián Gómez

19.772

209

D.A. Points

12.805

210

Padraig Harrington

11.957

211

Jim Furyk

11.750

212

Johnson Wagner

11.700

213

Tiger Woods

11.333

214

D.J. Trahan

11.012

215

Ben Crane

10.189

216

J.J. Henry

9.306

217

Derek Ernst

9.213

218

Sangmoon Bae

8.567

219

Arjun Atwal

5.289

220

Paul Goydos

4.900

221

George McNeill

4.900

222

Richard S. Johnson

4.605

223

John Merrick

3.620

224

Omar Uresti

3.500

225

Davis Love III

3.400

226

John Senden

3.300

227

Jay Haas

2.750

228

Brian Davis

2.738

229

Kevin Stadler

2.489

230

Ryuji Imada

2.300

231

Matt Every

1.867

