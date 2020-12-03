PGA Tour pledges $500,000 donation to HBCUs

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan promised in September that the circuit would be “part of the solution” as the nation continues to fight against racial equality and social injustice.

“In essence, how do we use the platform that we've established over the past 80 years to make deeper and more specific commitments around social justice efforts in our communities,” Monahan said at the Tour Championship.

At least part of that response will be a $500,000 donation to five Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), including a $100,000 donation to Prairie View A&M’s men’s and women’s golf teams.

The Prairie View A&M donation was made in the name of Tour player Cameron Champ’s grandfather, Mack, who wanted to attend Prairie View A&M but went into the military instead. Champ donated $40,000 last month to establish two golf scholarships at Prairie View in his grandfather’s name.

The Tour also made $100,000 donations to Delaware State’s women's golf team, Tennessee State’s men’s and women’s teams, Wilberforce University’s men’s and women’s teams and the Bowie State Golf Classic, an annual fundraiser for the school’s athletic department.

Augusta National announced last month the creation of two Lee Elder scholarships for the men’s and women’s teams at Paine College, an HBCU in Augusta, Georgia, and last week’s The Match: Champions for Change event featuring Phil Mickelson, Charles Barkley, Stephen Curry and Peyton Manning raised $4.4 million for HBCUs.