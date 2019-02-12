LOS ANGELES – The first real test of the PGA Tour’s condensed schedule comes next week at the WGC-Mexico Championship, and if the current projected field remains unchanged, it appears most players aren’t opting out of the no-cut event in exchange for some much-needed rest.

The current field for the year’s first World Golf Championship includes 47 of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking, although that could change with Friday’s deadline to commit.

World No. 1 Justin Rose, Jason Day and Adam Scott are not on the commitment list, but they could add their names before the deadline. Some players have voiced their concerns over the new schedule, which ends a month earlier and includes a particularly busy stretch of high-profile events in the spring.

Those currently committed to the event include Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson, the world’s second- and third-ranked players, respectively, and Tiger Woods, who hasn’t played the event since 2014.

There are currently 67 players committed to play the event. Under a new regulation this year, officials would fill the tee sheet out to 72 players with those ranked beyond the top 50. The Tour essentially added an alternate list after last year’s event, which was limited to the top 70 eligible players and had only 64 participants.