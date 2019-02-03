PGA Tour pros nearly split on Patriots, Rams in Super Bowl LIII

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Tom Brady and the New England Patriots will take on Todd Gurley and the Los Angeles Rams Sunday evening in Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta.

When it comes to who is favored to win among PGA Tour pros, there is no clear favorite.

An informal survey of players competing this week at the Waste Management Phoenix Open showed an almost even split. Of the 30 players polled at TPC Scottsdale, 15 picked the Patriots, 13 picked the Rams and two pled the fifth.

"It's hard to bet against Tom Brady and Bill Belichick," Gary Woodland said.

Full-field scores from the Waste Management Phoenix Open

Waste Management Phoenix Open: Articles, photos and videos

The Patriots are a 2.5-point favorite, according to many sportsbooks. Every player who picked New England also expected the Patriots to cover, but no one had New England winning by more than eight points.

No Rams backer had Los Angeles winning by more than seven.

As for the over/under, listed currently at 56 points, more than 65 percent of players took the over.

There were some exceptions, of course.

"There's going to be a winning team and there's going to be a losing team," Bubba Watson said. "I got friends on both sides, so legally I'm not allowed to pick a side."

Then there was Colt Knost, who apparently still isn't over what happened in New Orleans two weekends ago.

"New Orleans for the win," Knost said. "Write it down."