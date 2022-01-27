PGA Tour recognized for corporate practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality

The PGA Tour has received a score of 95 out of 100 on the Human Rights Foundation’s Corporate Equality Index, a report that measures corporate practices and polices related to LGBTQ workplace equality.

This year’s Corporate Equality Index includes 1,271 major U.S. businesses and the Tour is the first major sports organization to ever be included.

The Corporate Equality Index rates companies based on four criteria: non-discrimination policies, equitable benefits for LGBTQ workers and their families, supporting an inclusive culture and corporate social responsibility.

The Tour created the PRISM group in 2019 to “further the diversity and inclusion mission” for the circuit and last year the Tour became the official partner of the Trevor Project, a suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ youth.

The Tour also added domestic partner benefits and gender affirming care for its employees and created gender transition guidelines in 2021.