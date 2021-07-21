PGA Tour sends players rough draft of 2021 fall schedule

The start of the FedExCup Playoffs is less than a month away, but the PGA Tour is still scrambling to round out the fall portion of the 2021-22 schedule.

According to a rough draft of the fall schedule that was sent to players and obtained by GolfChannel.com, the new season will begin Sept. 16-19 at the Safeway Open in Napa, California, followed by the Ryder Cup (Sept. 23-26), Sanderson Farms Championship (Sept. 30-Oct. 3) and the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open (Oct. 7-10).

After the Las Vegas stop is when things become a little unclear. The next three events would be the CJ Cup, Zozo Championship and WGC-HSBC Champions in South Korea, Japan and China, respectively, but the pandemic will likely change that. The CJ Cup and Zozo Championship were played in the U.S. last fall and the World Golf Championships event was canceled.

One person with knowledge of the negotiations said that the CJ Cup is looking into venues in the U.S. again, but the other two events in Asia likely wouldn’t relocate to the U.S., meaning some players would likely be reluctant to travel because of the pandemic.

The U.S.-portion of the schedule picks up again at the Mayakoba Golf Classic (Nov. 4-7) and continues with the Vivint Houston Open (Nov. 11-14) and RSM Classic (Nov. 18-21) followed by the Tour’s winter break.

There’s currently an off week after the Tour Championship (Sept. 9-12), though some sources said the Tour could slide a new event into that spot.