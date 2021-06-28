PGA Tour to stop onsite COVID-19 testing beginning next month

The PGA Tour will stop onsite COVID-19 testing beginning at next month’s 3M Open, according to a memo sent to players on Monday.

“Due to the high rate of vaccination among all constituents on [the] PGA Tour as well as other positively trending factors across the country, testing for COVID-19 will no longer be required as a condition of competition beginning with the 3M Open,” the memo read.

At last month’s Memorial, the Tour’s senior vice president of tournament administration, Andy Levinson, said the circuit’s “fully vaccinated population is north of 50 percent.” Jon Rahm was forced to withdraw from the Memorial following the third round after testing positive for COVID-19.

According to the memo, the Tour will continue to have onsite testing capabilities for players, caddies or officials who become symptomatic. If a player tests positive for COVID-19 after becoming symptomatic he will still be required to quarantine according to CDC guidelines and withdraw from the event.

The Tour still plans to limit access to the weekly “bubble” to players and significant others through the Tour Championship.

Onsite testing will continue at Korn Ferry Tour events.