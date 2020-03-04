PGA Tour University to give top collegiate players Korn Ferry Tour status

ORLANDO, Fla. – The PGA Tour policy board approved a new measure to help pave the way for top college players to earn status on various tours.

According to a source familiar with the policy board’s meeting Tuesday at Bay Hill, the new program, called PGA Tour University, will grant players status on the Korn Ferry Tour based on a college ranking system.

The top 5 players in the ranking will earn Korn Ferry Tour status following the conclusion of the NCAA season.

College players ranked below the top 5 will also have the chance to earn varying degrees of status on the Mackenzie Tour, PGA Tour Canada, PGA Tour Latinoamérica and PGA Tour Series-China based on their ranking.

The policy board gave preliminary approval last fall and the program is scheduled to begin in Summer of 2021.