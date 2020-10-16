PGA Tour's Houston Open to allow limited number of fans

Getty Images

The PGA Tour announced Friday that next month’s Houston Open will allow a limited number of fans, becoming the first tournament in the U.S. in nearly eight months to have spectators on property.

The Houston Open, scheduled for Nov. 5-8 at Memorial Park, will have a total number of 2,000 fans per day on property. Every spectator, volunteer and essential personnel on-site must wear mask at all times, per local and PGA Tour regulations.

Memorial Park, which was recently redesigned, is hosting the Houston Open for the first time since 1963. World No. 1 Dustin Johnson has already committed to the event, as well as Brooks Koepka, Tony Finau, Jason Day and Rickie Fowler. It’s the final Tour event before the Masters.

No Tour event has welcomed spectators since March 12, during the opening round of The Players Championship. Midway through the first round the Tour announced that the rest of the tournament would be played without spectators. Later that day, the Tour canceled the rest of its flagship event and shut down for three months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Tour's Bermuda Championship, to be held the week prior to Houston, will also have a limited but unspecified number of fans on property.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Houston Open to regain pre-Masters spot on 2020 schedule

BY Will Gray  — 

The Houston Open will once again precede the Masters this fall as a result of widespread schedule changes.
Golf Central

Report: Renovations approved for new Houston Open site

BY Will Gray  — 

The city of Houston has approved a multi-million dollar renovation project for Memorial Park Golf Course, which could host the Houston Open as soon as 2020.
Golf Central

Houston Open secures 5-year sponsor deal

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

The PGA Tour announced on Tuesday that the Houston Open will return to the schedule next year, with a new spot in the circuit’s line up.