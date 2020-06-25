Phil Mickelson on Bryson DeChambeau tee shot: 'That's pretty nasty'

Phil Mickelson, noted bomb-dropper off the tee, got an up-close look at Bryson DeChambeau's blasting ability on Thursday at the Travelers Championship.

Grouped together, along with fellow long-hitter Rory McIlroy, the power trio teed off on the back nine at TPC River Highlands. On the par-4 third hole, with all three men near the top of the leaderboard, DeChambeau unleashed the Kraken ... and Mickelson was impressed.

DeChambeau's drive measured 336 yards. His tee shot on the next hole, the 490-yard, par-4 fourth, went 349 yards. DeChambeau parred both holes.

All three players in the group performed well in the opening round. McIlroy led the way with a 7-under 63. Mickelson shot 64 and DeChambeau carded a 65.