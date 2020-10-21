Phil Mickelson explains when hitting bombs yields a 'diminishing return'

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Hitting “bombs” has been Phil Mickelson’s mantra for some time, but the 50-year-old admitted on Wednesday that there are limits.

“I actually feel there's a point of diminishing return at about 182- to 185-mph ball speed,” Mickelson said. “I think once you get over that, I don't know if you're really getting out of it what you put in, meaning a lot of courses won't allow for that advantage to be taken if you get in the 190s [mph]. Holes dogleg, you have tighter landing areas.”

If Lefty’s equipment setup this week at the Zozo Championship is any indication, he may be leaning toward dialing those bombs back – at least at Sherwood Country Club.

Mickelson, who won his second consecutive PGA Tour Champions event last week, added what he’s calling a 2-wood to his bag this week. It’s the same model of fairway wood with which he won the 2013 Open Championship: the Callaway X Hot 3Deep with 12.5 degrees of loft and a shaft that’s a half-inch longer than what he uses in his 3-wood.

According to Callaway, Mickelson added the 2-wood after going with a 47.5-inch shaft in his driver (48 inches is the maximum length allowed), which creates more clubhead speed but is less accurate than his shorter driver. The plan is for the 2-wood to provide more accuracy off the tee.