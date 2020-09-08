Phil Mickelson listed as betting favorite at season-opening Safeway Open

Fresh off a win against the over-50 crowd, Phil Mickelson is a betting favorite this week as he returns to life on the PGA Tour.

Mickelson won his PGA Tour Champions debut two weeks ago in Missouri, and this week he'll headline the field for the season-opening Safeway Open in Napa. While he missed the cut last year at Silverado Resort, he finished T-17 or better in each of his three prior trips. With few top names teeing it up in the first event of the 2020-21 season, oddsmakers at PointsBet Sportsbook have listed Mickelson as an 18/1 favorite to win his first PGA Tour event in nearly two years.

Former Players champ Si Woo Kim is next at 20/1, with Open winners Shane Lowry (25/1) and Jordan Spieth (28/1) close behind. Here's a look at some of the other notable odds for this week's event in wine country:

18/1: Phil Mickelson

20/1: Si Woo Kim

22/1: Brendan Steele

25/1: Shane Lowry

28/1: Jordan Spieth, Emiliano Grillo, Sergio Garcia, Joel Dahmen

30/1: Harold Varner III

33/1: Brandt Snedeker, Chez Reavie, Kevin Streelman, Cameron Davis, Erik Van Rooyen, Doc Redman

50/1: Keegan Bradley, Bud Cauley, Sam Burns, Mark Hubbard

60/1: Charl Schwartzel, Luke List, Henrik Norlander, Cameron Tringale, Talor Gooch, Denny McCarthy, Tyler Duncan, Will Gordon

66/1: Jim Furyk, Charley Hoffman, Lucas Glover, Carlos Ortiz, Maverick McNealy

70/1: Patrick Rodgers, Branden Grace, Troy Merritt

80/1: Kyle Stanley, Chesson Hadley, Rafa Cabrera-Bello, Harry Higgs, Adam Schenk, Kristoffer Ventura

90/1: J.B. Holmes, Jhonattan Vegas, Ryan Armour, Scott Piercy, Brice Garnett, Tom Hoge, Sepp Straka, Robby Shelton, Wyndham Clark

100/1: Jason Dufner, Wesley Bryan, Kevin Chappell, Aaron Wise, Xinjun Zhang, Scott Stallings