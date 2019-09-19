There was a reason for Phil Mickelson and Steph Curry’s playful social-media banter on Thursday.

They’re scheduled to play together in the pro-am at next week’s Safeway Open (2:40 p.m. ET Wednesday).

Tournament officials announced that Mickelson will be grouped with the NBA star, who has previously played in the pro-am at Silverado with Justin Thomas (2015) and Harold Varner III (’16). The San Francisco Chronicle reported that Curry that was initially offered a spot in the tournament proper, but he declined, with Warriors training camp slated to begin Oct. 1.

Earlier Thursday, Curry posted a workout video doing calf raises, with the caption: “Hey @PhilMickelson, am I doing these right? #CalvesLikeAdonis.”

Following that star-studded pro-am group with be Thomas and Tony Romo, the quarterback-turned-CBS Sports analyst.

Curry is an avid golfer (0.6 handicap) and has competed in the Korn Ferry Tour’s Ellie Mae Classic. He has also held talks with the PGA Tour about potentially hosting a new tournament in the Bay Area.

Mickelson and Thomas headline a field that also includes Patrick Cantlay, Bryson DeChambeau, Adam Scott and Francesco Molinari.