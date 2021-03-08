Phil Mickelson out of top 100, Rory McIlroy out of top 10 in world rankings

Phil Mickelson first entered the Official World Golf Ranking at No. 580 after finishing 19th in the 1990 Northern Telecom Open.

Three years later, he won the International and first moved inside the top 100. Twenty-eight years thereafter, he’s back outside.

After nearly three decades inside the top 100 in the world rankings, Mickelson is now No. 101.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Bryson DeChambeau is back inside the top 10. Thanks to his win at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, DeChambeau jumped five places to No. 6.

His move in bumped Rory McIlroy out. McIlroy, who tied for 10th at the API, fell three spots to No. 11. It's the first time in three years he hasn't been ranked among the world's top 10.

Bay Hill runner-up Lee Westwood moved up eight spots to No. 31. Corey Conners, who finished solo third, went from 60 to 44. Among the rises for those who tied for fourth: Jordan Spieth (62 to 52), Richy Werenski (141 to 102) and Andrew Putnam (163 to 123).

Below is a look at the current top 10, with where they stood the previous week in parentheses:

1 (1). Dustin Johnson

2 (2). Jon Rahm

3 (3). Justin Thomas

4 (4). Collin Morikawa

5 (5). Xander Schauffele

6 (11). Bryson DeChambeau

7 (6). Tyrrell Hatton

8 (9). Patrick Reed

9 (7). Patrick Cantlay

10 (10). Webb Simpson