Phil Mickelson says he's playing next week's PGA Tour Champions event

Getty Images

Phil Mickelson will look to remain perfect for his PGA Tour Champions career next week at the Cologuard Classic.

Mickelson committed to play the event at Omni Tucson (Ariz.) National Resort. It will be his first start on the over-50 circuit since he went 2-for-2 last year with victories at the Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National and Dominion Energy Charity Classic.

Lefty has struggled on the PGA Tour this season. He’s missed the cut in half his starts including last week at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am when he collapsed with a second-round 80.

Mickelson isn’t qualified for next week’s WGC-Workday Championship, an event he won in 2018 when it was played in Mexico City and ’09 when it was at Doral, and likely doesn’t have any interest in playing the Tour’s opposite-field event in the Dominican Republic.

If Mickelson were to win the Cologuard Classic he would become the first to start his career with three victories in PGA Tour-sanctioned events.

Phil Mickelson
Golf Central

Phil focused on making RC team, not assisting

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

Phil Mickelson said it’d be an “honor” to serve as an assistant captain at this year’s Ryder Cup. But he'd rather play.

Phil Mickelson
Golf Central

After hail storm, Phil birdies out to make cut

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

A hail storm halted play in Friday at the Farmers Insurance Open and when Phil Mickelson returned, he made birdies.

Andrew Getson and Phil Mickelson
Golf Central

'Uncle Phil' using coach as caddie at AmEx

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Phil Mickelson will use his coach on his bag this week as his brother is ready to become a new dad.