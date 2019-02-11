PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Yes, Phil Mickelson likes what Monday’s victory at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am may portend for the U.S. Open’s return here this summer, but . . .

“All I'm focused on right now is the Masters,” Mickelson said. “That’s all that is in my mind, and what I'm thinking about. So this adds to my opportunity at Augusta, and that's kind of where I'm at right now mentally.”

That doesn’t mean he isn’t fully appreciating what winning the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am for a record-tying fifth time might mean in June. He’ll be trying to complete the career Grand Slam on one of his favorite venues.

“I have such great memories here and I would love to add to it,” Mickelson said. “So, adding to it this week, being able to have another memory, another experience here at Pebble Beach, is very special to me. I would love nothing more than to add to it five months from now, but that's so far down the road.”

Mickelson said the U.S. Open will have a dramatically different feel.

“I really don't think there's any carryover from here to the U.S. Open,” Mickelson said. “It's a totally different golf course. The greens will be firm, the rough will be high. Here [this week], I'm trying to hit the ball as far as I can, not worry too much about the rough, or balls plugging -- we're able to clean it -- and so there's really no carryover, other than I just really enjoy this place. I seem to play some of my best golf here and that's probably about it.”