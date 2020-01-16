Mickelson scrambles for 70 in first round of new year

Getty Images

It may be a new year, but in many ways it's the same old story for Phil Mickelson.

Mickelson is making his first start of 2020 this week at The American Express, where he's also serving as tournament host for the first time. He got off to a hot start in his opening round at La Quinta Country Club, one of three courses in rotation this week, notching birdies on three of his first six holes.

While he has spoken often about a desire to improve on an inconsistent 2019 season, Mickelson wasn't able to avoid some of the pitfalls that cost him during much of last year as he made a double bogey on No. 8 to stunt his momentum and only found five of 14 fairways.

But there's plenty of short-game magic left in the tank for Mickelson, who needed only 23 putts to complete his round and signed for a 2-under 70 despite some wayward ball-striking.

The American Express: Full-field scores | Full coverage

"I had fun. It's probably the highest I should have shot," Mickelson said. "I didn't play as well as I would have liked, but I feel like my game is really good. I'm excited about coming out here the next few days and lighting it up."

Mickelson will head to the Nicklaus Tournament course in the second round before playing the Stadium Course for each of the final two rounds, assuming he makes the 36-hole cut.

Mickelson was a runner-up to Adam Long at this event one year ago thanks in large part to an opening-round 60 at La Quinta. While he wasn't able to channel similar magic this time around, he remains optimistic about his chances of sparking a rally at an event where he's now become a tournament staple.

"It wasn't quite as sharp as I wanted it to be, maybe a little rusty, but it was a good first day," Mickelson said. "Certainly wasn't last year, but we have got three more days to continue to build on it."

More articles like this
Golf Central

Phil: Play Champs when 'I stop hitting bombs'

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Phil Mickelson is eligible for the PGA Tour Champions when he turns 50 in June, but he's not ready to give up the challenge of competing on the main circuit.
News & Opinion

As 50 approaches, Phil isn't riding off into the sunset

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Phil Mickelson isn't riding off into the sunset as he approaches his 50th birthday. Like Tom Brady or Vince Carter, Mickelson is displaying ageless brilliance as he enters a new chapter.
News & Opinion

Mickelson and family moving to South Florida

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Phil Mickelson's days living on the West Coast appear to be nearing and end after his family closed on a lot in South Florida. The plan is to move after his son graduates high school in a year and a half.