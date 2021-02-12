Phil Mickelson ties worst score at Pebble Beach, misses first Pro-Am cut since 2008

How bad was Phil Mickelson’s day going Friday at Pebble Beach?

After chipping in for birdie at the par-4 10th hole, Mickelson handed his wedge to his caddie, brother Tim Mickelson, and then without looking reached his hand out, expecting Tim to hand him his putter. After a few moments, Phil realized the gaffe and threw both of his hands up.

It was just one of those rounds for Mickelson, who shot 8-over 80 on the seaside layout where he has won five AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Ams. Mickelson’s round, tied for the lefty’s worst at Pebble (he closed in 80 back in 2003), included just two birdies to go along with four bogeys, two doubles and a quadruple bogey on the iconic par-5 finishing hole, where Mickelson hit two approach shots into the water, one from 262 yards out and the second from 160 yards.

Mickelson played his final five holes Friday in 8 over to finish at 10 over and miss the cut by 11 shots. It’s just his third missed cut in 25 starts (and first since 2008) in this event, where he also has two seconds, three thirds, 12 top-10s and had finished third or better in three straight editions before this year.

The only caveat: Normally the cut is after 54 holes, but it was changed this year because of the pandemic.