PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Phil Mickelson defeated Tiger Woods in “The Match” late last year, and Mickelson likes what he sees them combining to do this year.

He believes the pair of 40-somethings still have something special to show today’s youngest stars.

“Even today, if I play my best, if Tiger plays his best, it's good enough to win on any week,” Mickelson said Monday after winning the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am for the fifth time.

“The challenge is there are so many great young players and so many great players in the game today, that it takes our best to win.

“I just think that both myself and Tiger are going to have a really, really good year this year.”

Mickelson and Woods have combined to win three times in the last 11 months. That’s twice more than Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth have combined to win.