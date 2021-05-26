Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady get new foes in latest version of 'The Match'

Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers are set to join the next iteration of “The Match.”

The reigning U.S. Open champion and NFL MVP will face PGA champion Phil Mickelson and Super Bowl champ Tom Brady, it was announced on Wednesday.

The fourth edition of the made-for-TV event will take place July 6 at The Reserve at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana.

Mickelson and Brady teamed in the second event in this series in May 2020, falling to Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning at Medalist in Florida.

Mickelson has competed in all three of the previous editions. He defeated Woods, head to head, for a winner-take-all $9 million prize in the original version in 2018. He and Charles Barkley defeated Stephen Curry and Manning in Match No. 3 in November.

The Reserve at Moonlight Basin sits at 7,000 feet elevation and can be tipped out to 8,000 yards. The 17th hole can play 777 yards.