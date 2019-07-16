PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland – Phil Mickelson took to social media on Sunday with a slightly different message.

“Let’s get real for a minute. I haven’t been my best and I’m doing all I can to get it right,” he wrote before going on to explain that he went through a “hard reset” that lasted 10 days and included a six-day fast and losing 15 pounds.

On Tuesday at Royal Portrush, Mickelson went on to explain that the changes are part of a larger plan to help his game and his quality of life.

“It’s just the start for me. I have to make some drastic changes to improve my focus, improve my energy levels, improve my fitness, stamina, the whole thing,” Mickelson told Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis. “I just haven’t been feeling confident and feeling the way I want to on the course and off the course.”

Full-field tee times from the 148th Open Championship

Full coverage of the 148th Open Championship

Lefty described the move as a “lifestyle change” and said he’s already feeling calmer and experiencing less anxiety. But he did caution that he doesn’t have high expectations for this week at Royal Portrush. He took a week off after his last start at the 3M Open, where he missed his third cut in four starts, and said his game isn’t very sharp.

“My expectation of myself is to perform at a certain level and when I’m not doing that I get upset, frustrated," said Mickelson, who won the 2013 Open Championship at Muirfield. "The difference is I’m willing to do whatever it takes to try and turn it around."