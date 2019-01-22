Photos: Koepka goes sun's out-bun's out with girlfriend in Maldives

After a week at the at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson have opted for a vacation with their significant others in the tropical paradise of the nearby Maldives.

But while Johnson and Paulina Gretzky have been playing it coy for the most part, teasing tiny pieces of their trip, we've seen plenty of Koepka and girlfriend Jena Sims. One could even argue we've seen too much, butt when you win back-to-back U.S. Opens and a PGA Championship, you can pretty much wear whatever you want.

While there's been plenty of highlights in the short time they've been vacationing on an island in the middle of the Indian Ocean, this photo of the world No. 2 and his girlfriend showing off their buns in similar swimsuits is grabbing most of the headlines:

Jena Sims wants to know who wore it better on her Instagram page. pic.twitter.com/zSsWM6PEg2 — Evan Jankens (@KINGoftheKC) January 22, 2019

For those interested, the trip also featured private pools, waterslides, a boat day, movie night under the stars, modeling on the beach ... you know all the stuff you'd imagine two of the best golfer's in the world would require on their dream vacation.

Check back for any important updates on this developing story.