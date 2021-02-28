Several professional golfers showed their support for Tiger Woods on Sunday at Concession Golf Club and elsewhere.

Some, including Rory McIlroy, Jason Day and Tony Finau, wore red polos and back pants, Woods' Sunday staple, while others who didn't pack red-and-black outfits chose alternative methods to pay tribute to the 15-time major winner, who was seriously injured last Tuesday in a single-car accident in Los Angeles. Even Phil Mickelson and Annika Sorenstam joined in from their respective tournaments.

