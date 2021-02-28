Photos: Players wear red and black for Tiger Woods on Sunday

Several professional golfers showed their support for Tiger Woods on Sunday at Concession Golf Club and elsewhere.

Some, including Rory McIlroy, Jason Day and Tony Finau, wore red polos and back pants, Woods' Sunday staple, while others who didn't pack red-and-black outfits chose alternative methods to pay tribute to the 15-time major winner, who was seriously injured last Tuesday in a single-car accident in Los Angeles. Even Phil Mickelson and Annika Sorenstam joined in from their respective tournaments.

Rory McIlroy

Phil Mickelson


Patrick Reed

Tony Finau

Jason Day

Justin Thomas

Annika Sorenstam

Cameron Champ

Scottie Scheffler

Bryson DeChambeau

Cameron Smith

Tommy Fleetwood

Matt Kuchar

Sebastian Munoz

Min Woo Lee

