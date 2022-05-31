Pierceson Coody tops final list of PGA Tour University Class of 2022

The top 15 finishers in the PGA Tour University Velocity Global Ranking were released Monday night, with the conclusion of the individual portion of the NCAA DI Men’s Golf Championships.

Pierceson Coody (Texas), Jacob Brigman (Clemson), Logan McAllister (Oklahoma), RJ Manke (Washington) and Cole Hammer (Texas) secured the top five spots. They have earned Korn Ferry Tour membership this summer and are exempt into all open, full-field KFT events, beginning with the BMW Charity Pro-Am (June 9-12). They are also exempt into the final stage of this season’s KFT Qualifying Tournament.

Players who finished Nos. 6-15 earned membership on a PGA Tour international tour, beginning the week after the NCAA championship. On PGA Tour Canada, their eligibility begins with the ATB Classic (June 16-19). These players are also exempt into the second stage of the current season’s KFT Qualifying Tournament.

Here's a look at the 15 seniors who headed this year's class:

1. Pierceson Coody (Texas)

2. Jacob Bridgeman (Clemson)

3. Logan McAllister (Oklahoma)

4. RJ Manke (Washington)

5. Cole Hammer (Texas)

6. Alex Fitzpatrick (Wake Forest)

7. Chris Gotterup (Oklahoma)

8. Trent Phillips (Georgia)

9. Jackson Suber (Ole Miss)

10. Joe Highsmith (Pepperdine)

11. Ryan Hall (South Carolina)

12. Noah Goodwin (SMU)

13. Parker Coody (Texas)

14. Cameron Sisk (Arizona State)

15. Aman Gupta (Oklahoma State)