Pinehurst auctioning incredible experiences to support its employees

With many of its employees out of work because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Pinehurst Resort is auctioning off many incredible experiences to help support them.

The auction window began Saturday afternoon and will end Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET. Winners will be announced live on Pinehurst's Instagram, @PinehurstResort. The broadcast, hosted by Barstool Sports' Riggs, will begin at 8 p.m.

All proceeds will go directly to the Pinehurst Employee Relief Fund.

In all, there are 15 experiences to choose from. Here are a few of them:

Dornoch Cottage Ultimate Trip: "Indulge your favorite foursome with two nights in Donald Ross’ home, located off the third green of Pinehurst No. 2. Enjoy cocktails and a little Pinehurst history lesson from noted local historian. You’ll also enjoy three rounds of golf (including Pinehurst No. 2 and No. 4)."

Play all 10 Pinehurst golf courses: "The winner of this auction will enjoy a six-night stay in the Carolina Hotel and will play all 10 Pinehurst golf courses, including The Cradle."

Play No. 4 with Gil Hanse: "Tee it up on No. 4 with the guy who actually designed and built the course, Gil Hanse. Your foursome, plus Gil, will play on agreeable dates in the fall."

Ultimate Closest-to-the-pin Challenge: "Enjoy a private hour of uninterrupted time on the ninth hole of Pinehurst No. 2 (par 3, 174yards). Play it by yourself or with 20 of your best friends. We’ll provide beverage service and have a bottle of champagne handy, in case you know what happens."