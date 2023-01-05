×

Pinehurst Resort to add No. 10 in time for 2024 U.S. Open

Getty Images

Pinehurst Resort, America’s largest golf resort, is adding its tenth 18-hole course, just in time for the 2024 U.S. Open.

The North Carolina resort, which has hosted previous iterations of the U.S. Open, U.S. Women’s Open, the PGA Championship and the Ryder Cup, announced Wednesday it will be constructing course No. 10. The course will open when the U.S. Open returns to the resort in 2024.

Tom Doak, who previously designed Pacific Dunes in Oregon and Ballyneal in Colorado, is the new course’s primary architect.

"The site is topographically distinct and drastically different from anywhere in Pinehurst," Doak said in a release on Pinehurst's website.

No. 10 is likely to rise and fall as much as 75 feet and will be located approximately five miles from the main clubhouse.

