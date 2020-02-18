Plaque installed near site of Tiger Woods' bunker shot at 2019 WGC-Mexico

Tiger Woods isn't in the field this week at the WGC-Mexico Championship, so he won't get to see the new plaque installed to commemorate his bunker shot from last year's event at Chapultepec Golf Club.

In an image posted by the European Tour, the plaque appears to be located just outside the right fairway bunker at the par-4 ninth hole, where Woods pulled off an incredible 136-yard shot with a 9-iron that sliced around a tree and spun sideways to 12 feet.

Though Woods missed the birdie putt – and later finished T-10, 13 shots back of winner Dustin Johnson – the course deemed the shot worthy enough for some permanent hardware.

Here's what Woods had to say about the shot: “The ball was sitting down just enough where I didn't think I could clear that tree. I also had 130 yards, but it's hard to get it up when the ball's sitting down like that. So I went back to try to cut it with an 8-iron and then I realized that's going to come out too hot; it's going to miss the slope. I ended up going back to the 9-iron and I realized, ‘Jeez, I've really got to slice this thing. So I opened up and gave it as much of a cut motion as I possibly could and it worked out.”

The shot was so sweet that even Woods' fellow pro, Matt Wallace, demanded a plaque be put in the bunker.

Wallace was heard; just a year later, he got his wish – well, kind of.

Woods' shot is one of many shots in golf history that have earned plaques, a group that includes Ben Hogan's 1-iron from Merion East's 18th fairway at the 1950 U.S. Open; Hogan's series of drives on Carnoustie's sixth hole that led to the nickname, "Hogan's Alley," during the 1953 Open Championship; Jack Nicklaus' 1-iron on the 18th hole at Baltusrol's Lower Course during the final round of the 1967 U.S. Open; Tom Watson's chip-in on Pebble Beach's 17th hole at the 1982 U.S. Open; and many more.

Here's a Golf Advisor list of some of the most notable plaques.