AUGUSTA, Ga. – A marathon Sunday is on deck at the Masters after third-round play was suspended for the day because of inclement weather.

The horn sounded at 3:15 p.m. ET Saturday, with the final group on the seventh green.

With a steady rain causing pooling on the greens and in the fairways – and more precipitation on the way – officials decided to call play for the remainder of the day.

The third round will resume at 8:30 a.m. Sunday. Officials said that the final round is expected to begin at 12:30 p.m., in the traditional twosomes but off split tees.

Brooks Koepka sits at 13 under par, four shots ahead of Jon Rahm, with 12 holes to finish in their third rounds. Amateur Sam Bennett was another three shots back.

Playing the par-4 seventh hole, Koepka faces an 11-footer for par, with Rahm eyeing a 9-foot birdie putt, when play resumes.

“I’m not too concerned about playing 29 holes. It’s part of the deal,” Koepka said. “I’m pretty sure I’ll be up for it considering it is the Masters. I don’t think anybody should have a problem with that.”

Heading into Saturday there was concern whether they’d be able to play at all because of a forecast that called for upwards of 2 inches of rain. But half the field completed their second round to make the 36-hole cut, then started the third round off split tees and in threesomes. The first group completed 13 holes.

At the bottom of the leaderboard was Tiger Woods, who was on his way to the worst score of his Masters career, going 6 over par for his first seven holes – including consecutive double bogeys on the second nine – after making the cut on the number. When the horn sounded, he was in last place by three shots.

The good news for tournament officials: Sunday’s forecast looks clear. Cloudy skies in the morning are expected to give way to afternoon sun, with high temperatures in the low-60s and winds at about 15 mph.

“We’re going to have good weather conditions and most likely a soft golf course,” Rahm said. “A lot of holes. But feeling good, feeling strong, and keep it going.”