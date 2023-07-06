Player DQ'd from U.S. Women's Open after caddie uses rangefinder

Natthakritta Vongtaveelap’s first U.S. Women’s Open is over after just five holes.

The 20-year-old Thai was disqualified after her caddie was found to have used a distance-measuring device “at least a couple times,” according to USGA rules official Kathryn Belanger. While the penalty for using a rangefinder once is two shots, multiple infractions result in disqualification.

Vongtaveelap was even par through five holes.

Rangefinders have been allowed at most LPGA events since mid-2021, but they remain prohibited at the U.S. Women’s Open.

Just last week, a player was disqualified just two holes into his Korn Ferry Tour debut for using his rangefinder twice.