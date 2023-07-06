×

Player DQ'd from U.S. Women's Open after caddie uses rangefinder

Getty Images

Natthakritta Vongtaveelap’s first U.S. Women’s Open is over after just five holes.

The 20-year-old Thai was disqualified after her caddie was found to have used a distance-measuring device “at least a couple times,” according to USGA rules official Kathryn Belanger. While the penalty for using a rangefinder once is two shots, multiple infractions result in disqualification.

Vongtaveelap was even par through five holes.

Rangefinders have been allowed at most LPGA events since mid-2021, but they remain prohibited at the U.S. Women’s Open.

Full-field scores from the U.S. Women’s Open

Just last week, a player was disqualified just two holes into his Korn Ferry Tour debut for using his rangefinder twice.

More articles like this

Aine Donegan
News & Opinion

Am Donegan's 'surreal' week leads to 69 at USWO

BY Mercer Baggs  — 

Aine Donegan's week has been topsy-turvy, exhausting and exhilarating. After shooting 68 on Thursday at the USWO, she could only describe it as "surreal".
Golf Central

Lydia's massive miss results in quad at USWO

BY Colby Powell  — 

Lydia Ko paid the price for an errant approach at the par-3 fifth in the first round of the U.S. Women's Open.
Golf Central

USWO featured group combines for 13 over

BY Brentley Romine  — 

Thursday morning's featured U.S. Women's Open group of Jin Young Ko, Nelly Korda and Lexi Thompson combined to shoot 13 over.