Due to growing concerns over the spreading coronavirus, the NBA season has been put on hold, President Trump has placed U.S. travel restrictions from Europe and many other large events have been canceled. But as of midnight before the first round of The Players, the show goes on as scheduled.

The PGA Tour released a statement just after 12 a.m. Thursday saying, in part, “The PGA Tour is aware of rapidly changing developments regarding COVID-19. With the information currently available, The Players Championship will continue as scheduled.”

The Tour plans to give another update before noon on Thursday, but “in the meantime, players in the field have been notified to be prepared to play Round 1, as scheduled.”

The first tee time is set for 7:40 a.m., and fans who no longer wish to attend due to coronavirus concerns can request a refund.