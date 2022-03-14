Players Championship purse: Cam Smith earns $3.6 million; how the rest was paid out

Cameron Smith held up under the gun to capture The Players Championship on Monday at TPC Sawgrass.

Leading by two shots as he approached the par-3 17th, Smith stuck his tee shot to 4 feet to increase his lead to three.

He needed that advantage as Anirban Lahiri also birdied the 17th and Smith bogeyed the 18th. Trailing by one, Lahiri parred the last to finish one back.

All was not lost for Lahiri, who earned over $2 million for his runner-up showing. Smith claimed $3.6 million of the record $20-million purse.

Here are complete purse and FedExCup breakdowns for Smith, Lahiri and the rest of the players who made the cut in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida: