Players Championship purse: Cam Smith earns $3.6 million; how the rest was paid out

Cameron Smith held up under the gun to capture The Players Championship on Monday at TPC Sawgrass.
Leading by two shots as he approached the par-3 17th, Smith stuck his tee shot to 4 feet to increase his lead to three.
He needed that advantage as Anirban Lahiri also birdied the 17th and Smith bogeyed the 18th. Trailing by one, Lahiri parred the last to finish one back.
All was not lost for Lahiri, who earned over $2 million for his runner-up showing. Smith claimed $3.6 million of the record $20-million purse.
Full-field scores from The Players Championship
Here are complete purse and FedExCup breakdowns for Smith, Lahiri and the rest of the players who made the cut in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida:
|
Finish
|
Player
|
FedEx
|
Earnings ($)
|
1
|
Cameron Smith
|
600.00
|
3,600,000.00
|
2
|
Anirban Lahiri
|
330.00
|
2,180,000.00
|
3
|
Paul Casey
|
210.00
|
1,380,000.00
|
4
|
Kevin Kisner
|
150.00
|
980,000.00
|
5
|
Keegan Bradley
|
120.00
|
820,000.00
|
T6
|
Doug Ghim
|
101.33
|
675,000.00
|
T6
|
Russell Knox
|
101.33
|
675,000.00
|
T6
|
Harold Varner III
|
101.33
|
675,000.00
|
T9
|
Adam Hadwin
|
79.75
|
525,000.00
|
T9
|
Viktor Hovland
|
79.75
|
525,000.00
|
T9
|
Dustin Johnson
|
79.75
|
525,000.00
|
T9
|
Sepp Straka
|
79.75
|
525,000.00
|
T13
|
Russell Henley
|
57.41
|
327,222.23
|
T13
|
Taylor Pendrith
|
57.41
|
327,222.23
|
T13
|
Daniel Berger
|
57.41
|
327,222.22
|
T13
|
Tyrrell Hatton
|
57.41
|
327,222.22
|
T13
|
Max Homa
|
57.41
|
327,222.22
|
T13
|
Shane Lowry
|
57.41
|
327,222.22
|
T13
|
Keith Mitchell
|
57.41
|
327,222.22
|
T13
|
Brendan Steele
|
57.41
|
327,222.22
|
T13
|
Erik van Rooyen
|
57.41
|
327,222.22
|
T22
|
Tommy Fleetwood
|
43.20
|
201,000.00
|
T22
|
Patton Kizzire
|
43.20
|
201,000.00
|
T22
|
Joaquin Niemann
|
43.20
|
201,000.00
|
T22
|
Kevin Streelman
|
43.20
|
201,000.00
|
T26
|
Sam Burns
|
33.43
|
143,000.00
|
T26
|
Corey Conners
|
33.43
|
143,000.00
|
T26
|
Sergio Garcia
|
33.43
|
143,000.00
|
T26
|
Alex Noren
|
33.43
|
143,000.00
|
T26
|
Doc Redman
|
33.43
|
143,000.00
|
T26
|
Patrick Reed
|
33.43
|
143,000.00
|
T26
|
Will Zalatoris
|
33.43
|
143,000.00
|
T33
|
Abraham Ancer
|
21.59
|
100,111.12
|
T33
|
Joel Dahmen
|
21.59
|
100,111.11
|
T33
|
Tom Hoge
|
21.59
|
100,111.11
|
T33
|
Rory McIlroy
|
21.59
|
100,111.11
|
T33
|
Sebastián Muñoz
|
21.59
|
100,111.11
|
T33
|
Pat Perez
|
21.59
|
100,111.11
|
T33
|
Ian Poulter
|
21.59
|
100,111.11
|
T33
|
Seamus Power
|
21.59
|
100,111.11
|
T33
|
Justin Thomas
|
21.59
|
100,111.11
|
T42
|
Kramer Hickok
|
14.16
|
73,000.00
|
T42
|
Francesco Molinari
|
14.16
|
73,000.00
|
T42
|
Louis Oosthuizen
|
14.16
|
73,000.00
|
T42
|
Scott Stallings
|
14.16
|
73,000.00
|
T46
|
Adam Long
|
11.05
|
57,700.00
|
T46
|
Peter Malnati
|
11.05
|
57,700.00
|
T46
|
Maverick McNealy
|
11.05
|
57,700.00
|
T46
|
Troy Merritt
|
11.05
|
57,700.00
|
T50
|
Dylan Frittelli
|
9.06
|
50,200.00
|
T50
|
Brice Garnett
|
9.06
|
50,200.00
|
T50
|
Aaron Wise
|
9.06
|
50,200.00
|
T53
|
Branden Grace
|
7.65
|
47,800.00
|
T53
|
Jason Kokrak
|
7.65
|
47,800.00
|
T55
|
Sungjae Im
|
6.34
|
46,200.00
|
T55
|
K.H. Lee
|
6.34
|
46,200.00
|
T55
|
Jon Rahm
|
6.34
|
46,200.00
|
T55
|
Scottie Scheffler
|
6.34
|
46,200.00
|
T55
|
Jimmy Walker
|
6.34
|
46,200.00
|
T60
|
Denny McCarthy
|
5.44
|
44,600.00
|
T60
|
Sam Ryder
|
5.44
|
44,600.00
|
T60
|
Michael Thompson
|
5.44
|
44,600.00
|
T63
|
Chesson Hadley
|
4.76
|
43,400.00
|
T63
|
Brian Harman
|
4.76
|
43,400.00
|
T63
|
Hank Lebioda
|
4.76
|
43,400.00
|
T66
|
Hayden Buckley
|
4.19
|
42,400.00
|
T66
|
Nick Watney
|
4.19
|
42,400.00
|
T68
|
Lucas Herbert
|
3.74
|
41,600.00
|
T68
|
Bubba Watson
|
3.74
|
41,600.00
|
70
|
Lee Hodges
|
3.40
|
41,000.00