Players Championship purse: Cam Smith earns $3.6 million; how the rest was paid out

Getty Images

Cameron Smith held up under the gun to capture The Players Championship on Monday at TPC Sawgrass.

Leading by two shots as he approached the par-3 17th, Smith stuck his tee shot to 4 feet to increase his lead to three.

He needed that advantage as Anirban Lahiri also birdied the 17th and Smith bogeyed the 18th. Trailing by one, Lahiri parred the last to finish one back.

All was not lost for Lahiri, who earned over $2 million for his runner-up showing. Smith claimed $3.6 million of the record $20-million purse.

Full-field scores from The Players Championship

Here are complete purse and FedExCup breakdowns for Smith, Lahiri and the rest of the players who made the cut in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida:

Finish 

Player

 FedEx 

 Earnings ($) 

1

Cameron Smith

600.00

3,600,000.00

2

Anirban Lahiri

330.00

2,180,000.00

3

Paul Casey

210.00

1,380,000.00

4

Kevin Kisner

150.00

980,000.00

5

Keegan Bradley

120.00

820,000.00

T6

Doug Ghim

101.33

675,000.00

T6

Russell Knox

101.33

675,000.00

T6

Harold Varner III

101.33

675,000.00

T9

Adam Hadwin

79.75

525,000.00

T9

Viktor Hovland

79.75

525,000.00

T9

Dustin Johnson

79.75

525,000.00

T9

Sepp Straka

79.75

525,000.00

T13

Russell Henley

57.41

327,222.23

T13

Taylor Pendrith

57.41

327,222.23

T13

Daniel Berger

57.41

327,222.22

T13

Tyrrell Hatton

57.41

327,222.22

T13

Max Homa

57.41

327,222.22

T13

Shane Lowry

57.41

327,222.22

T13

Keith Mitchell

57.41

327,222.22

T13

Brendan Steele

57.41

327,222.22

T13

Erik van Rooyen

57.41

327,222.22

T22

Tommy Fleetwood

43.20

201,000.00

T22

Patton Kizzire

43.20

201,000.00

T22

Joaquin Niemann

43.20

201,000.00

T22

Kevin Streelman

43.20

201,000.00

T26

Sam Burns

33.43

143,000.00

T26

Corey Conners

33.43

143,000.00

T26

Sergio Garcia

33.43

143,000.00

T26

Alex Noren

33.43

143,000.00

T26

Doc Redman

33.43

143,000.00

T26

Patrick Reed

33.43

143,000.00

T26

Will Zalatoris

33.43

143,000.00

T33

Abraham Ancer

21.59

100,111.12

T33

Joel Dahmen

21.59

100,111.11

T33

Tom Hoge

21.59

100,111.11

T33

Rory McIlroy

21.59

100,111.11

T33

Sebastián Muñoz

21.59

100,111.11

T33

Pat Perez

21.59

100,111.11

T33

Ian Poulter

21.59

100,111.11

T33

Seamus Power

21.59

100,111.11

T33

Justin Thomas

21.59

100,111.11

T42

Kramer Hickok

14.16

73,000.00

T42

Francesco Molinari

14.16

73,000.00

T42

Louis Oosthuizen

14.16

73,000.00

T42

Scott Stallings

14.16

73,000.00

T46

Adam Long

11.05

57,700.00

T46

Peter Malnati

11.05

57,700.00

T46

Maverick McNealy

11.05

57,700.00

T46

Troy Merritt

11.05

57,700.00

T50

Dylan Frittelli

9.06

50,200.00

T50

Brice Garnett

9.06

50,200.00

T50

Aaron Wise

9.06

50,200.00

T53

Branden Grace

7.65

47,800.00

T53

Jason Kokrak

7.65

47,800.00

T55

Sungjae Im

6.34

46,200.00

T55

K.H. Lee

6.34

46,200.00

T55

Jon Rahm

6.34

46,200.00

T55

Scottie Scheffler

6.34

46,200.00

T55

Jimmy Walker

6.34

46,200.00

T60

Denny McCarthy

5.44

44,600.00

T60

Sam Ryder

5.44

44,600.00

T60

Michael Thompson

5.44

44,600.00

T63

Chesson Hadley

4.76

43,400.00

T63

Brian Harman

4.76

43,400.00

T63

Hank Lebioda

4.76

43,400.00

T66

Hayden Buckley

4.19

42,400.00

T66

Nick Watney

4.19

42,400.00

T68

Lucas Herbert

3.74

41,600.00

T68

Bubba Watson

3.74

41,600.00

70

Lee Hodges

3.40

41,000.00

