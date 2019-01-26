The purse for The Players Championship is increasing for the second consecutive year.

A jump from $11 million last year to $12.5 million for this year's event, set for March 14-17 at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., makes The Players' purse the largest currently on the PGA Tour schedule.

The U.S. Open has the second largest purse at $12 million, followed by the Masters and PGA Championship, each at $11 million), though Augusta National, the USGA and PGA of America often announce purse hikes the week of each championship.

The purse increase, which was announced via the monthly green sheet sent to players this week at Torrey Pines, is a dramatic bump considering that last year’s increase for the Tour’s flagship event was $500,000.

Webb Simpson won $1.98 million for his victory last year at TPC Sawgrass.