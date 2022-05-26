Players at Colonial wearing ribbons to honor Texas students killed in school shooting

FORT WORTH, Texas – Players were given maroon-colored ribbons to wear this week at the Charles Schwab Challenge to honor the victims of Tuesday’s school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Nineteen children and two teachers were killed at Robb Elementary School by an 18-year-old shooter. The attack was the deadliest school shooting in the United States since the shootings in Newtown, Connecticut, a decade ago.

The field at Colonial Country Club was also encouraged to show support for the Uvalde victims by writing the letters “L L L L” on their hats, gloves or shoes.

“Robb Elementary School’s student mission statement is ‘Live. Learn. Love. Lead,’” A sign on the first and 10th tees read. “You could show additional support by writing their motto or ‘L L L L’ on your hat.”

The PGA Tour also issued a statement early Thursday.

“The Tour has such a strong presence in Texas – including this week’s Charles Schwab Challenge – and we are joining with our numerous Texas-based tournaments across all three tours in supporting VictimsFirst to assist families of the deceased and survivors,” the statement which promoted a GoFundMe page for the victims' families, read.