As players jockey for Ryder Cup spots, Jon Rahm might 'channel my inner Seve'

HOYLAKE, England – Both of this year’s Ryder Cup captains likely took an intense interest in Sunday’s finish at The Open, with potential players from both teams jockeying for position.

For U.S. captain Zach Johnson, Brian Harman might have provided an unexpected curveball. Harman was 20th on the U.S. points list heading into the year’s final major and he likely locked up a spot inside the top 6 automatic qualifiers with his six-stroke victory.

“He’s a very formidable competitor, No. 1. No.2, hey, what does Brian Harman do really well? Well, he does everything quite well. He's a very good driver of the golf ball and a very, very, very good putter,” said Johnson of Harman, who is projected to move to third in the U.S. team standings. “He's gritty.”

The European points list was also shaken up with Sepp Straka’s runner-up showing at Hoylake. Straka was eighth on the European world points list before The Open and, like Harman, he’s likely secured himself a spot on his first team, which already has the potential for plenty of new faces.

Yannik Paul, Adrian Meronk and Rasmus Hojgaard – Nos. 4, 5 and 8, respectively, on the European points list – would all be Ryder Cup rookies if they make this year’s team and with the Continent’s side trending younger, Jon Rahm was asked if he intended to take on a leadership role.

“I'm going to try. It's two Ryder Cups. It's not like I have [played] five or six like some others did, but it's two,” said Rahm, who finished tied with Straka at 7 under. “If they want me to be a role model on the team or a leader, I will be. I'm not the most vocal. I'm quite introverted myself, but I'll do what I can. I'll try to channel my inner Seve [Ballesteros] and do what I can do.”

The top 3 players from each of the European points lists on Sept. 3 automatically qualify for the team and Luke Donald has six captain’s picks. The top 6 Americans through next month’s BMW Championship automatically qualify and Johnson will make his six picks following the Tour Championship.