PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – The best in golf will return to Pebble Beach for yet another U.S. Open this summer, but that doesn’t make this week’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am a scouting trip.

A little more than four months from now, the test will be totally different.

The course is even wetter and softer than it usually is this time of year, with this week’s event expected to be played in even heavier and colder winds than normal.

A storm blew through here on the weekend, bringing so much rain the course was still soaked on Wednesday morning.

“It’s nowhere near what it’s probably going to be like,” Tommy Fleetwood said.

How will it play in June?

“Hopefully, very different from the way it is now,” Jordan Spieth said. “It’s unfortunate, at a place like this, because it’s supposed to play firm and fast.”

Spieth expects lift, clean and place to be in effect when play begins Thursday.

As different as Spieth expects Pebble Beach to play in June, he can see preparations already being made for the U.S. Open.

“The fairways being taken in is what you notice immediately,” Spieth said. “Our yardage books look different from last year to this year.

“You’re starting to see the fairways that we're going to see. You will see the fairways this week that we'll see for the U.S. Open. It just certainly will play wider given how soft it is. The ball's not rolling. And I assume in June it will be pretty firm and fast.”