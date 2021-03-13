The Players odds: Lee Westwood, Bryson DeChambeau co-favorites after 54 holes

Can Bryson DeChambeau make it two in a row?

Can Lee Westwood get revenge?

One week after DeChambeau clipped Westwood to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the two players will again face off in the final pairing Sunday at The Players Championship. Westwood leads DeChambeau by two shots after 54 holes at TPC Sawgrass, yet at least one oddsmaker doesn’t see the 47-year-old Englishman with an advantage over the 27-year-old bruiser.

According to PointsBest Sportsbook, Westwood and DeChambeau are each list at +250 odds to win The Players entering Sunday. They are slightly favored over Justin Thomas (+500).

Here is a look at the notable odds through three rounds at TPC Sawgrass: