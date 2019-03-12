Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy are listed as co-favorites for this week's Players Championship, but which sleepers should you keep an eye on this week at TPC Sawgrass?

Here are three options listed at 100-1 or worse by Westgate Las Vegas Superbook:

Charl Schwartzel (100-1)

After a T-6 finish in Puerto Rico and T-16 showing at Honda, Schwartzel is looking to continue the momentum at TPC Sawgrass, where he finished T-2 a year ago for his only top 10 in nine Players starts. He has made six cuts, though.

Jason Kokrak (100-1)

He's been the third best player approaching the green on Tour this season and ranks eighth in strokes gained: tee-to-green. While he has made just one Players cut in his career, he enters this week with top 20s in five of his last six starts, including two straight top 10s.

Chris Kirk (no odds, but 150-1 to 250-1 in other places)

Kirk is 20 under at TPC Sawgrass in the past five years, which ranks him fifth among all players. He also has finished T-13 or better three times during that span. He enters this week coming off of a T-15 showing at Bay Hill.