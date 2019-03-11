The Players: Tee times, TV schedule, stats

Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and defending champion Webb Simpson highlight a star-studded field for this week's Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass. Here is everything you need to know. Click here for full-field tee times.

How to watch:

Thursday, Rd. 1: Golf Channel, 1-7 p.m. ET; live stream: http://www.golfchannel.com/pgastream

Friday, Rd. 2: Golf Channel, 1-7 p.m. ET; live stream: http://www.golfchannel.com/pgastream

Saturday, Rd. 3: NBC, 2-7 p.m. ET; live stream: http://www.golfchannel.com/pganbcstream

Sunday, Rd. 4: NBC, 1-6 p.m. ET; live stream: http://www.golfchannel.com/pganbcstream

PGA Tour Live schedule (Click here to watch)

Thursday, featured groups: 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m. ET

Thursday, featured holes: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. ET

Friday, featured groups: 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m. ET

Friday, featured holes: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. ET

Saturday, featured groups: 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m. ET

Saturday, featured holes: Noon-7 p.m. ET

Sunday, featured groups: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. ET

Sunday, featured holes: Noon-6 p.m. ET

Purse: $12.5 million ($2.25 million to winner)

Course: TPC Sawgrass (Stadium), Par 72, 7,189 yards

Defending champion: Webb Simpson

Miscellaneous notes:

The Players moves back to March in 2019 after being played in May from 2007-2018. March has been proven to be a tougher scoring month at TPC Sawgrass, as four of the five highest tournament scoring averages since 1995 came in that month.

Last nine winners were each at or within three strokes of lead after 54 holes, and no player has come from more than five strokes back after 54 holes to win at TPC Sawgrass.

No one has ever won The Players in consecutive years, and no other current event on Tour has been played more times without ever having a back-to-back winner. The best finish is a tie for fifth (Jack Nicklaus in 1977, Tom Kite in 1990, and Hal Sutton in 2001).

Since the Official World Golf Ranking began in 1986, just 12 Players champions have been outside the top 20 at the time of their win. The lowest-ranked winner, and only one to be ranked outside the top 100, is Craig Perks who was 203rd in the world when he won in 2002.