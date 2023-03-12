×

The Players: Who gained/lost the most Sunday on Nos. 16-18

Anything can happen on the final three holes at TPC Sawgrass.

And we saw that Sunday at The Players Championship, with Tyrrell Hatton capping a back-nine 29 with a birdie-birdie-birdie finish at Nos. 16-18 and pocketing an extra $1.6 million in the process. Conversely, Taylor Montgomery went 7-7-4 on those same holes and cost himself almost $900,000.

Here is a look at which players played the closing stretch in better than 1 under or worse than 1 over, and how much money they gained – or lost – compared to if they'd played those final three holes in even par:


-3

Tyrell Hatton
Scores: 4-2-3
Money gained/lost: +$1.6 million

-2

Adam Svensson
Scores: 4-3-3
Money gained/lost: +$276,527.78

Rickie Fowler
Scores: 4-3-3
Money gained/lost: +$276,527.78

Russell Henley
Scores: 4-2-4
Money gained/lost: +$158,000

Si Woo Kim
Scores: 4-2-4
Money gained/lost: +$90,281.25

Lucas Glover
Scores: 4-2-4
Money gained/lost: +$5,916.67

Adam Scott
Scores: 4-2-4
Money gained/lost: +$250


+2

Max Homa
Scores: 5-5-4
Money gained/lost: -$588,392.85

Cam Davis
Scores: 5-5-4
Money gained/lost: -$588,392.85

Aaron Rai
Scores: 4-6-4
Money gained/lost: -$249,330.35

Chad Ramey
Scores: 5-3-6
Money gained/lost: -$267,165.19

Tommy Fleetwood
Scores: 5-5-4
Money gained/lost: -$267,165.19

Ben Griffin
Scores: 5-2-7
Money gained/lost: -$151,805.56

Garrick Higgo
Scores: 5-5-4
Money gained/lost: -$89,130.96

Taylor Pendrith
Scores: 4-5-5
Money gained/lost: -$750

+3

Scott Stallings
Scores: 4-5-6
Money gained/lost: -$1,500

Aaron Baddeley
Scores: 6-5-4
Money gained/lost: -$1,000

Sahith Theegala
Scores: 7-3-5
Money gained/lost: -$750

+4

Kevin Kisner
Scores: 5-5-6
Money gained/lost: -$1,250


+6

Taylor Montgomery
Scores: 7-7-4
Money gained/lost: -$890,589.29

