Players, wives and single Bryson enjoy Presidents Cup gala

Getty Images

U.S. and International team members, along with their significant others, attended the Presidents Cup gala on Tuesday night in Melbourne, Australia.

Take a look at the the glitz and glam ahead of matches

More articles like this
Grill Room

Billy's back, but the Euro stars aren't having it

BY Grill Room Team  — 

You remember Billy the Kid. He did a series of hilarious interviews with European Tour players a few years ago.
Grill Room

Holy shank! Hansen gets super lucky in sand

BY Samantha Marks  — 

Joachim Hansen got lucky Saturday in South Africa after a shank resulted in a sand save and easy par on his final hole.
Grill Room

Tiger drops F-bomb during radio interview

BY Grill Room Team  — 

Tiger Woods has been known to have a salty mouth on the golf course but he’s usually PG while doing interviews.