PNC Championship: Who's in the field, what's the format and how to watch

The PNC Championship takes place this Saturday and Sunday at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Grande Lakes in Orlando, Florida.

The event, formerly known as the PNC Father Son Challenge, features 20 major champions and winners of The Players alongside a family member.

Here's a look at the format, TV schedule and field for the tournament.

Format:

On each hole, both players hit tee shots and the best drive is selected. Each player then plays a second shot from the spot where the selected drive lies, and the best second shot is selected. This process is repeated until the hole is completed. The format is used for all 36 holes.

TV Schedule:

(Saturday's TV coverage is live and Sunday's is tape-delayed. You can watch the live streams by clicking on the links.)

Saturday:

1-2:30PM ET – Peacock (watch)

2:30-5PM ET – NBC Sports (live stream)

Sunday:

Field: